Seahawks Week 1 injury report: All clear for season opener

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks didn’t play any of their key stars during the preseason. While it was boring to watch at times, they’re getting the benefits now. Heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, no players are listed as out or questionable.

Here is the team’s full Week 1 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Toe

Limited

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Load management

Limited

Limited

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

Limited

Limited

C Ethan Pocic

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Load management

Limited

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Oblique

Limited

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Groin

Limited

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Limited

Limited

RB Chris Carson

Neck

Full

Full

RB Alex Collins

Foot

Full

G Damien Lewis

Finger

Full

QB Geno Smith

Back

Full

Full

FS Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

CB Tre Flowers

Finger

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

Full

