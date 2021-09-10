Seahawks Week 1 injury report: All clear for season opener
The Seattle Seahawks didn’t play any of their key stars during the preseason. While it was boring to watch at times, they’re getting the benefits now. Heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, no players are listed as out or questionable.
Here is the team’s full Week 1 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Toe
Limited
Full
–
G Gabe Jackson
Load management
Limited
Limited
–
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
Limited
Limited
–
C Ethan Pocic
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
–
OT Duane Brown
Load management
Limited
Limited
–
S Ryan Neal
Oblique
Limited
Full
–
–
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Limited
Limited
–
RB Chris Carson
Neck
Full
Full
–
RB Alex Collins
Foot
Full
–
–
G Damien Lewis
Finger
Full
–
–
QB Geno Smith
Back
Full
Full
–
FS Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
–
–
CB Tre Flowers
Finger
Full
–
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Full
Full
–
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
Full
–
