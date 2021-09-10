Seahawks Week 1 injury report: All clear for season opener

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t play any of their key stars during the preseason. While it was boring to watch at times, they’re getting the benefits now. Heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, no players are listed as out or questionable.

Here is the team’s full Week 1 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Toe Limited Full – G Gabe Jackson Load management Limited Limited – RB Rashaad Penny Calf Limited Limited – C Ethan Pocic Hamstring Limited Limited – OT Duane Brown Load management Limited Limited – S Ryan Neal Oblique Limited Full – OT Jamarco Jones Groin Limited – CB Sidney Jones Groin Limited Limited – RB Chris Carson Neck Full Full – RB Alex Collins Foot Full – – G Damien Lewis Finger Full – – QB Geno Smith Back Full Full – FS Marquise Blair Knee Full – – CB Tre Flowers Finger Full – – DT Bryan Mone Knee Full Full – CB D.J. Reed Foot Full Full –

