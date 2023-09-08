Seahawks Week 1 injury report: 5 players DNP
Every day gets us closer to Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks will host the rival Los Angeles Rams. Fans around the Pacific Northwest and country are hanging on any bit of news as football anticipation reaches a fever pitch.
The Seahawks completed another day of practice, but with a few more names added to the injury report. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks did not participate, but due to rest. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Brooks is still on track to play Sunday.
Unfortunately, starting running back Kenneth Walker III appeared on the list in limited capacity.
Below is the full practice injury report for Thursday.
Did not participate
The following players were listed as non-participants on Thursday:
SS Jamal Adams (knee)
RB Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring)
LB Jordyn Brooks (resting) vet/knee)
G Damien Lewis (shoulder
LB Boye Mafe (Illness)
Limited participation in practice
The players in this group were listed as limited:
LB Derick Hall (shoulder)
CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)
RB Kenneth Walker III (groin)
Full participation in practice
These players were full participants at today’s practice:
DE Mike Morris (shoulder)
LB Darrell Taylor (shoulder)
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist)
WR Cody Thompson (shoulder)
More Seahawks Wire stories
7 bold predictions going into 2023
6 biggest questions going into season
5 roster moves announced on Monday
Every NFL team’s potential fatal flaw
Every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds
Seahawks 2023 53-man roster tracker
Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker
4 key Seattle players to watch Week 1
Geno Smith shares what he’s been reading
Sean Payton shared brutal advice for Russ
2 veteran free agents worked out Monday
Tre Brown starting on Week 1 depth chart