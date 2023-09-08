Seahawks Week 1 injury report: 5 players DNP

Every day gets us closer to Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks will host the rival Los Angeles Rams. Fans around the Pacific Northwest and country are hanging on any bit of news as football anticipation reaches a fever pitch.

The Seahawks completed another day of practice, but with a few more names added to the injury report. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks did not participate, but due to rest. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Brooks is still on track to play Sunday.

Unfortunately, starting running back Kenneth Walker III appeared on the list in limited capacity.

Below is the full practice injury report for Thursday.

Did not participate

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The following players were listed as non-participants on Thursday:

SS Jamal Adams (knee)

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring)

LB Jordyn Brooks (resting) vet/knee)

G Damien Lewis (shoulder

LB Boye Mafe (Illness)

Limited participation in practice

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The players in this group were listed as limited:

LB Derick Hall (shoulder)

CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)

RB Kenneth Walker III (groin)

Full participation in practice

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

These players were full participants at today’s practice:

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire