Seahawks Week 1 injury report: 4 DNP, 5 limited on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today, preparing for their Monday night game against the Broncos. Four players – including rookie running back Ken Walker – were listed as non-participants and five others were limited.

Here is our first look at the first injury report of 2022.

Player

Injury

Thu

Fri

Sat

Status

RB Ken Walker

Hernia

DNP

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

DNP

CB Artie Burns

Groin

DNP

OLB Alton Robinson

Knee

DNP

OT Jake Curhan

Elbow

Limited

LG Damien Lewis

Knee/ankle

Limited

CB Sidney Jones

Concussion

Limited

OLB Boye Mafe

Shoulder

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

RG Gabe Jackson

Knee

Full

In related news, the Seahawks signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their practice squad today and waived rookie safety Scott Nelson to make room. This is most likely in case Ott is unable to play due to his shouder issue. Other reports indicate that Walker won’t be available this week.

Pete Carroll: Nobody could know Russell Wilson better than we do

