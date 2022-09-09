Seahawks Week 1 injury report: 4 DNP, 5 limited on Thursday
The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today, preparing for their Monday night game against the Broncos. Four players – including rookie running back Ken Walker – were listed as non-participants and five others were limited.
Here is our first look at the first injury report of 2022.
Player
Injury
Thu
Fri
Sat
Status
RB Ken Walker
Hernia
DNP
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
DNP
CB Artie Burns
Groin
DNP
OLB Alton Robinson
Knee
DNP
OT Jake Curhan
Elbow
Limited
LG Damien Lewis
Knee/ankle
Limited
CB Sidney Jones
Concussion
Limited
OLB Boye Mafe
Shoulder
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
RG Gabe Jackson
Knee
Full
In related news, the Seahawks signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their practice squad today and waived rookie safety Scott Nelson to make room. This is most likely in case Ott is unable to play due to his shouder issue. Other reports indicate that Walker won’t be available this week.
