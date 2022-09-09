Seahawks Week 1 injury report: 4 DNP, 5 limited on Thursday

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today, preparing for their Monday night game against the Broncos. Four players – including rookie running back Ken Walker – were listed as non-participants and five others were limited.

Here is our first look at the first injury report of 2022.

Player Injury Thu Fri Sat Status RB Ken Walker Hernia DNP LS Tyler Ott Shoulder DNP CB Artie Burns Groin DNP OLB Alton Robinson Knee DNP OT Jake Curhan Elbow Limited LG Damien Lewis Knee/ankle Limited CB Sidney Jones Concussion Limited OLB Boye Mafe Shoulder Limited S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited RG Gabe Jackson Knee Full

In related news, the Seahawks signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their practice squad today and waived rookie safety Scott Nelson to make room. This is most likely in case Ott is unable to play due to his shouder issue. Other reports indicate that Walker won’t be available this week.

