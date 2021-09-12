Seahawks Week 1 inactives: L.J. Collier, Alex Collins out against the Colts
The Seattle Seahawks have released their inactives list for today’s season opening matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Here are the six players that Seattle has ruled out for today’s game.
DE L.J. Collier
OT Stone Forsythe
QB Jake Luton
CB Bless Austin
RB Alex Collins
OL Dakoda Shepley
All should be considered healthy scratches.
The Seahawks are also down a couple of cornerbacks with rookie Tre Brown and recent waiver wire pickup Nigel Warrior both on the injured reserve list. Tight end Colby Parkinson is there, as well. All three will not be eligible to return to the active roster until Week 4.
Here is the inactives list for Indianapolis, which includes their best cornerback and their starting left tackle.
CB Xavier Rhodes
CB Chris Wilcox
DE Kemoko Turay
G Danny Pinter
G/T Will Fries
T Eric Fisher
DE Isaac Rochell
Check back for highlights throughout the game and analysis after.
