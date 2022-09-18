Seahawks wearing white tops, blue pants for Niners game today

The Seahawks kick off their second game of the 2022 season in about five and a half hours from now.

Last night the team announced that they’ll be wearing their white tops and blue pants uniform combo.

White on Blue uniform combo is on deck for tomorrow. ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/dw00FKqm53 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2022

This is good news for superstitious fans, as the combo has been a winning one for the Seahawks.

According to Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times, the team is 23-16 all time wearing this getup, including a win over the Niners last year.

Seahawks 23-16 in this combo. Win at SF last year in it. https://t.co/Q2zhVFM24U — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 18, 2022

It seems the oddsmakers haven’t gotten the memo, though. According to the latest figures available at Tipico Sportsbook, the 49ers are 8.5-point favorites.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire