Seahawks wearing white on blue combo for Week 2 vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Seattle is in a precarious position right now, courtesy of losing 30-13 in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now the Seahawks will look to avoid going 0-2 against perhaps the hottest team in the NFL right now. The Lions upset the Kansas City Chiefs and will be having their home opener in front of what is sure to be a raucous crowd, finally getting to enjoy a Detroit team with legitimate potential.

Oh, and Seattle will have to do it without either of their starting tackles.

But if you are the superstitious type and believe uniform records and combinations mean anything, then you are in luck. On Sunday, the Seahawks will be rocking their white jersey/blue pants combo.

White and navy for week ✌️ Read more: https://t.co/LXY4pBTXrp pic.twitter.com/bNUt8bUc9U — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 14, 2023

Seattle is typically a winner in this particular combination. Since 2012, the Seahawks are a very respectable 24-19 all time in this uniform. Unfortunately in 2022, Seattle was less than stellar, only going 1-3. But the lone win was the 48-45 shootout over the Lions in Week 4 last year.

Here’s hoping the good vibes continue for the Seahawks, as they could seriously use them right about now.

