Seahawks wearing green uniforms for Week 1 game, Tariq Woolen changes numbers

The Seahawks are having a special home opener next Monday night, hosting the Broncos and Russell Wilson for a prime-time matchup on ESPN.

Instead of going with their usual blue on blue home look, Seattle will be wearing their “action green” uniforms for Week 1.

In other Seahawks fashion news, rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has changed his jersey number. The fifth-round pick from UTSA had been sporting No. 39, but he’s switching to No. 27.

The more aerodynamic and better-looking No. 27 was last worn by safety Marquise Blair, who was one of the most surprising roster cuts when Seattle went from 80 players down to 53 for the regular season.

