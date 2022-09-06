Seahawks wearing green uniforms for Week 1 game, Tariq Woolen changes numbers

The Seahawks are having a special home opener next Monday night, hosting the Broncos and Russell Wilson for a prime-time matchup on ESPN.

Instead of going with their usual blue on blue home look, Seattle will be wearing their “action green” uniforms for Week 1.

Lights, camera, 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐍. We’re going to be rocking GREEN everything for our Monday Night Football opener! 🟩 pic.twitter.com/EfW1DEOOLi — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 5, 2022

In other Seahawks fashion news, rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has changed his jersey number. The fifth-round pick from UTSA had been sporting No. 39, but he’s switching to No. 27.

#Seahawks number change: rookie CB Tariq Woolen is now wearing No. 27. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 5, 2022

The more aerodynamic and better-looking No. 27 was last worn by safety Marquise Blair, who was one of the most surprising roster cuts when Seattle went from 80 players down to 53 for the regular season.

