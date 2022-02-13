Seahawks should be watching these 4 pending free agents in Super Bowl LVI

It’s a long-standing NFL tradition for free agents that just played in the Super Bowl to sign lucrative deals with other teams. While that doesn’t always work out well for his new team, there are usually a few legitimate stars that are worth paying extra attention to during the big game.

Here are four pending free agents who the Seahawks should be watching closely as the Rams and Bengals play in Super Bowl LVI tonight.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah

Shane Waldron’s scheme tends to utilize tight ends in the passing game a lot more than previous offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. While Gerald Everett and Will Dissly both did a decent job this season they are about to become free agents themselves. If either one of them leaves, Uzomah could be a quality replacement. He posted 49 catches, 493 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 with a 77.8% catch rate.

Rams EDGE Von Miller

If there’s one personnel area the Seahawks need to improve on defense it’s their pass rush, so we should expect to see them invest serious resources up front this offseason – either through the NFL draft or free agency. If it’s the latter, Von Miller should be a high-priority target. Since the trade from Denver, Miller has totaled seven sacks and 11 QB hits in 11 games.

Bengals FS Jessie Bates III

Safety probably won’t be a priority this year with Jamal Adams locked in and Quandre Diggs expected to earn a long-term extension. However, if Diggs decides he can’t get a fair deal from Seattle he might leave for another team. If that happens, signing the rangy Bates would be a solid contingency plan. He has totaled 10 interceptions and 35 pass breakups in just 63 games with Cincinnati.

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seahawks made a real push to sign Beckham after the Browns released him. They even offered the most money, but Beckham seemed determined to go to LA. The good news is they can try again soon and offer an even bigger pile of cash with a projected $50 million+ in cap space. Beckham would give Seattle the strongest wide receiver room in football and the transition from the Rams’ offensive concepts would be a smooth one. Since he was drafted in 2014, Beckham has caught 56 touchdowns.

