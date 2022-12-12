Seahawks: Watch players talk about a tough loss to Panthers

The Seahawks were bad in all the familiar ways in today’s loss to the Panthers.

As you might expect, Seattle’s players are sounding somber and might feel the need to prove themselves right now. Here’s what the players who spoke with the media afterwards had to say about the loss.

QB Geno Smith

Seahawks’ Geno Smith: Carolina “was tougher than us.” Describes the 1st-play INT as a great play the CB that happens in the NFL. Said he saw 3 Panthers jump offsides, thought a free play on 2nd INT. “That’s why we snapped the ball.” But no call. pic.twitter.com/lV5csxmRVz — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 12, 2022

SS Ryan Neal

Ryan Neal says Seahawks weren’t surprised by anything Panthers did, just couldn’t stop it. pic.twitter.com/kcjS4YOn1m — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 12, 2022

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Pretty clear to Uchenna Nwosu and the Seahawks defense: It’s on them, and teams are just running all over them. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/kuxGWKgeck — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 12, 2022

WR Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett in his toe tap TD. pic.twitter.com/1BvXjgpMCL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 12, 2022

HC Pete Carroll

Carroll says “this game didn’t go at all like we planned.” pic.twitter.com/LmbpAMWufI — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire