Seahawks: Watch players talk about a tough loss to Panthers

2
Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks were bad in all the familiar ways in today’s loss to the Panthers.

As you might expect, Seattle’s players are sounding somber and might feel the need to prove themselves right now. Here’s what the players who spoke with the media afterwards had to say about the loss.

QB Geno Smith

SS Ryan Neal

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

WR Tyler Lockett

HC Pete Carroll

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories