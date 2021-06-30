Seahawks waive Tamorrion Terry

The Seahawks waived rookie receiver Tamorrion Terry on Wednesday.

That leaves the team with 89 players on its 90-player roster.

Terry, 23, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent May 14.

He spent four seasons at Florida State, redshirting in 2017. He played 12 games and made 11 starts in 2018, catching 35 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns. That broke the school’s freshman record for receiving yards.

In 2019, Terry led the Seminoles with 60 catches for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns.

He decided to return to school in 2020, rather than enter the NFL draft, and caught 23 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery on the meniscus in his left knee in October and returned to play against Pittsburgh before leaving the program.

