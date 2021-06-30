Seahawks waive Tamorrion Terry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks waived rookie receiver Tamorrion Terry on Wednesday.

That leaves the team with 89 players on its 90-player roster.

Terry, 23, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent May 14.

He spent four seasons at Florida State, redshirting in 2017. He played 12 games and made 11 starts in 2018, catching 35 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns. That broke the school’s freshman record for receiving yards.

In 2019, Terry led the Seminoles with 60 catches for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns.

He decided to return to school in 2020, rather than enter the NFL draft, and caught 23 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery on the meniscus in his left knee in October and returned to play against Pittsburgh before leaving the program.

Seahawks waive Tamorrion Terry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Saints salary cap update after Ryan Ramczyk extension

    Saints salary cap update after Ryan Ramczyk extension

  • NASCAR becomes first league partner of BettorView

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and BettorView, a leading in-venue sports betting marketing and technology platform, are partnering to deliver NASCAR content at venues located within legal online betting sales across the nation. This partnership marks BettorView‘s first with a professional sports league and is designed to help drive engagement and strengthen NASCAR‘s foothold in […]

  • Halloween kicks off a scary stretch of games for the Jaguars

    The Jaguars have a brutal stretch of four games that begins on Halloween against the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Smart Ways To Further Your Career for $20 or Less

    If you want some career advice, consider this: You don't need to shell out big bucks to get ahead professionally. Read: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home Money: How Much You...

  • Davante Adams won’t “dabble” into idea of playing with Derek Carr again

    Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made a good tandem at Fresno State and Carr said recently that he’d put on a “full-court press” to make them teammates again if Adams hits the open market as a free agent in 2021. That’s on the table right now as the Packers and [more]

  • Northwest heat wave demonstrates world's growing cooling needs

    Record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat offers a window into the global need for more air conditioning as climate change makes heat waves more extreme.Why it matters: Extreme heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S. and many other countries, and with average temperatures climbing due to climate change, the risks and severity of heat waves are escalating even faster. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The re

  • Fans who ran onto field during Super Bowl LV receive probation, community service

    The two fans who ran onto the field during Super Bowl LV agreed to a year of probation, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer pleaded no contest to trespassing charges. Both accepted terms that include 100 hours of community service each, a $500 fine and letters of apology to the NFL. [more]

  • Pro Football Focus names Lamar Jackson as 10th-best quarterback in NFL

    Pro Football Focus names Lamar Jackson as 10th-best quarterback in NFL

  • Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

    Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," the statement said. The statement did not say when Rumsfeld died.

  • Tyler Lockett thinks new Seahawks offense will be more balanced

    The Seahawks gave new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron high marks throughout the offseason program for the club’s incoming playbook for 2021. Part of the excitement for what Waldron is implementing stems from how balanced the scheme is expected to be. Even with a quarterback like Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have been at their best under [more]

  • Move from QB to DL pays dividends for 4-star commit

    It’s not very often that a player will convert from quarterback to nose guard, but that’s exactly what Nico Davillier did following his freshman year at Maumelle. Two years later, Davillier is a four-star prospect and committed to play college football at Arkansas, turning down offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Nebraska and others. Despite most kids dreaming of playing quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound athlete has fully embraced playing in the trenches, said Silas Nellums, who was his defensive line coach the last two years before recently taking a job at North Little Rock.

  • Chauncey Billups has a clear plan to improve the Blazers and it starts with defense

    Defense wins championships

  • This Pet Store Chain is Raising Money for America's Military Working Dogs

    Pet Supermarket will be donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of its pet bandanas during the month of July to the U.S. War Dogs Association.

  • Honduran mother of migrant boy abandoned in Mexico contacts authorities

    The mother of a toddler whose disappearance sparked international media attention appeared on Wednesday before authorities in Honduras to reclaim her son, who was found in Veracruz state, Mexico, alone near a truck that carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. Wearing no shirt, the boy, thought to be aged 2, was found alone on the roadside in Veracruz state, surrounded by snack wrappers, half-empty water bottles, clothes from other migrants and black trash bags scattered on the ground. Lutgarda Madrigal, the attorney for the department of protection of children and adolescents in Veracruz state, said the mother had identified him after seeing the blurred photograph published in international media.

  • Why Rob Ninkovich see Cam Newton having bounce-back year for Patriots

    Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich explained why he believes quarterback Cam Newton won't have a bounce-back season in New England.

  • Record heatwave in U.S. and Canada kills 45 in Oregon's Multnomah County

    VANCOUVER/PORTLAND (Reuters) -A heat wave that has scorched much of western Canada and the U.S. Northwest has killed at least 45 people in Oregon's Multnomah County and is seen as the cause behind an unusual surge of deaths in British Columbia, officials said on Wednesday. The heat dome, a weather phenomenon trapping heat and blocking other weather systems from moving in, smashed record high temperatures in the U.S. Northwest and western Canada in recent days. In Multnomah County, which includes Portland, 45 deaths since Friday have been related to the excessive heat, the county Medical Examiner said in a statement, citing hyperthermia as the preliminary cause.

  • How hot is South Carolina’s current recruiting run? It’s tops in SEC, one ranking says

    The Gamecocks’ June commitment surge ranked ahead of Florida and Alabama.

  • Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Jon Landau Talks ‘Broadway’ Return, COVID Protocol and Cutting ‘Born to Run’ From the Set

    Many people were surprised that, after an initial 14-ish-month-long run and 236 performances, Bruce Springsteen is bringing his “Springsteen on Broadway” autobiographical show back for a summer-long second run that heralds the larger return of Broadway after 15 months of pandemic. Other Broadway theaters will have a limited re-opening in August and a full one […]

  • Exxon lobbyist duped by Greenpeace says climate policy was a ploy, CEO condemns statements

    A lobbyist for Exxon Mobil Corp said the company supports a carbon tax publicly because the plan to curb climate change would never gain enough political support to be adopted, according to an interview aired on the UK's Channel 4 on Wednesday. The TV network aired the interview of senior Washington-based lobbyist Keith McCoy it obtained from an investigative arm of environmental campaigner Greenpeace UK, in footage that later in the day drew the ire of Exxon's chairman and chief executive. Greenpeace activists posed as headhunters to conduct separate Zoom interviews with McCoy and a former Washington lobbyist for Exxon, Dan Easley.

  • Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

    Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 Wednesday for their eighth straight win. The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.