Cornerback Sidney Jones didn’t get traded on Tuesday, but he is leaving the Seahawks,

The Seahawks announced that they waived Jones after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon. Jones is a vested veteran, but all players are subject to waivers if they’re cut after the trade deadline.

Jones joined the Seahawks in a 2021 trade with the Jaguars and he started 11 of the 16 games he played for the team last season. He’s only appeared in three games as a reserve this year, however, and the Seahawks will move forward with rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant as leading parts of a cornerback group that also includes Mike Jackson, Justin Coleman, and Josh Jones. Seattle has also designated Tre Brown for return and he could take Jones’ roster spot.

Jones has five tackles this season and he had 66 tackles and 10 passes defensed last year.

Seahawks waive Sidney Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk