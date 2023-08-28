Seahawks waive seven players

The Seahawks waived seven players Sunday, starting the process of reducing their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The team announced it has cut tight end Sal Cannella, defensive end Jordan Ferguson, receiver Malik Flowers, cornerback Benjie Franklin, receiver Justin Marshall, cornerback Chris Steele and running back Wayne Taulapapa.

The moves leave the Seahawks with 83 players.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he hopes to fill the 16-player practice squad with players currently on the roster.

"As we get to this weekend, you think about it, OK, here comes the change in the roster and all of that," Carroll said after Saturday's final preseason game. "Sixty-nine of these players are going to be with us, and that is a bunch of guys in this locker room right here that are going to stay with us. There will be some changes. There are always some. But the bulk of these guys are going to be with us, and I love that because these guys are connected and they know how we play, what we expect, how we prepare, how we talk about our challenges and all of that. And that's only going to make us better as we go through the start of the season coming up."