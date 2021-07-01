Seahawks waive rookie undrafted wide receiver Tamorrion Terry

The Seahawks waived rookie undrafted wide receiver Tamorrion Terry on Wednesday per the official NFL transaction report.

Terry had a solid career at Florida State University, but he suffered an injury-plagued final season and fell through the entire 2021 NFL draft before the Seahawks scooped him up as an undrafted free agent.

However, any hopes that Terry could assist the blue and green this season were quickly dashed as the team saw fit to release him a month and a half later.

The Seahawks look set at wide receiver, with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf leading the way and rookie D’Wayne Eskridge waiting in the wings. Russell Wilson will still have plenty of high-caliber targets this time around.