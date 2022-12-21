Seahawks waive RB Tony Jones Jr., sign DT Daviyon Nixon

The Seahawks have waived RB Tony Jones and signed DT Daviyon Nixon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2022

According to a report by Field Yates at ESPN, the Seahawks have waived running back Tony Jones Jr. and signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.

Jones appeared in four games during his time with Seattle, posting 16 rushing yards on eight attempts and recording three catches for 18 yards. He spent the first three years of his career with the Saints.

As for Nixon, he was a fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft. He only played 14 games for Carolina over the last two seasons, totaling 15 combined tackles and half a sack. After going on and off their practice squad several times this season, he was waived on December 13.

Nixon finished his college career at Iowa, where he became a strong run stuffer. He posted 19 tackles for a loss from 2019-2020. As of yet that success against the run hasn’t really carried over into the NFL.

Seattle brought in four interior defensive linemen for tryouts yesterday, but Nixon wasn’t one of them. Jarrod Hewitt was and he’s been re-signed to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire