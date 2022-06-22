Seahawks waive Pier-Olivier Lestage

The Seahawks have announced one previously reported roster move and made another.

Seattle has waived offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage. And the club has officially announced defensive tackle Bryan Mone‘s two-year contract extension that was reported earlier this week.

Lestage joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent last season on Seattle’s practice squad but he did not appear in a game.

Mone appeared in 14 games with five starts last season, recording 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one pass defensed, and three total QB hits.

In all, Mone has played 28 games over the last three seasons.

