Seahawks waive Jordan Roos to make room for Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks announced the trade with the Lions for safety Quandre Diggs. To make room for Diggs, the Seahawks waived offensive guard Jordan Roos.

Seattle promoted Roos from the practice squad Oct. 12, but he has not appeared in a game this season.

He played seven games for the Seahawks in 2017, his only career action. Roos spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

The team also signed receiver Penny Hart and linebacker Malik Carney to the practice squad. The Seahawks released defensive tackle Bryan Mone from the practice squad.