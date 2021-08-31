Seahawks waive John Reid after trading for him last week

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Cornerback John Reid didn’t have much of a chance to play for the Seahawks before it came time for the team to make a decision about whether to put him on the 53-man roster and he was unable to convince them to keep him on over the last week.

The Seahawks acquired Reid from the Houston in a trade for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick on August 24, but multiple reports have Reid as one of the team’s cuts this Tuesday.

If Reid clears waivers and showed the Seahawks enough for them to want a longer look, he could re-sign to the practice squad in Seattle in the coming days.

Reid was a fourth-round choice by the Texans last year. He had 13 tackles in 13 games as a rookie.

Seahawks waive John Reid after trading for him last week

