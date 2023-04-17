The Seahawks created some more room on their roster for incoming rookies on Monday.

The team announced that they have parted ways with five players. They waived defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, cornerback Chris Steele, running back Darwin Thompson, wide receiver Connor Wedington, and wide receiver Easop Winston.

All five of the players spent time on the Seahawks practice squad last season, but none of them appeared in regular season action. Thompson played in 26 games for the Chiefs over the 2019 and 2020 seasons while Winston made three appearance for the Saints in 2021.

Seattle now has 52 players on the roster, which leaves 38 spots for draft picks, undrafted free agents, and other acquisitions.

Seahawks waive five players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk