Seahawks waive Danny Etling to sign Sean Mannion

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Seahawks have officially swapped one quarterback for another on their roster.

Seattle announced on Sunday that the club has waived quarterback Danny Etling as a corresponding move for signing Sean Mannion. The move to add Mannion was reported on Saturday.

Etling spent the 2020 season on Seattle’s practice squad. He entered the league back in 2018 as a Patriots seventh-round pick. While he transitioned to wide receiver in 2019 training camp, he was waived in mid-August. The Falcons picked him up and put him back at quarterback. He spent the rest of the season with Atlanta but was waived in mid-August 2020.

The Seahawks have three quarterbacks behind Russell Wilson on their roster: Geno Smith, Alex McGough, and Mannion.

Seahawks waive Danny Etling to sign Sean Mannion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

