Seahawks waive Daniel Williams

The Seahawks waived receiver Daniel Williams on Wednesday.

Williams didn’t last long in Seattle, having signed last week.

He originally entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Jets out of Jackson State.

Williams has spent time with Cleveland, Washington and the Jets without seeing any regular-season action.

During his four-year college career, Williams caught 184 passes for 2,497 yards and 19 touchdowns in 41 games.