Seahawks waive 2 players, re-sign DT Jacob Sykes

The Seattle Seahawks made a few roster moves today ahead of the beginning of mandatory minicamp tomorrow.

Undrafted wide receiver C.J. Johnson and nose tackle Forrest Merrill have both been waived. That left two open spots on the team’s 90-man roster. One of them remains open and the other has been filled by defensive tackle Jacob Sykes, who has been re-signed after getting released last month.

Johnson getting the axe this early in the offseason is a bit of a surprise. He’s one of the best undrafted free agents in the league and will likely get picked up seomwhere else. It speaks to Seattle’s depth at wide receiver that the front office feels they can go on without him. As for Merrill, he was part of a very-crowded competition at nose tackle, which doesn’t seem remotely close to finding an early favorite.

