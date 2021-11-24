Seahawks vs. Washington Week 12 info: Time, broadcasters, odds

The Seahawks are back under the lights this week, visiting Washington for Monday Night Football. After their next game against the 49ers was flexed out of its original timeslot, this MNF matchup will be the last time Seattle plays in primetime this season.

Here’s all of the info you need to know for Week 12.

Regular season Week 12

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) vs. Washington Football Team (4-6)

When

Monday, Nov. 29, 5:15 p.m. PT

Where

FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Watch

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Broadcasters

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are on the call for ESPN. There will be no Manningcast broadcast on ESPN2 this week.

Streaming

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio

Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Clay Martin

History

The Seahawks have won three of the last four meetings between these teams, but Washington leads the all-time series 12-9.

Odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Washington is favored by half a point.

List