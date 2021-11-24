Seahawks vs. Washington Week 12 info: Time, broadcasters, odds
The Seahawks are back under the lights this week, visiting Washington for Monday Night Football. After their next game against the 49ers was flexed out of its original timeslot, this MNF matchup will be the last time Seattle plays in primetime this season.
Here’s all of the info you need to know for Week 12.
Regular season Week 12
Seattle Seahawks (3-7) vs. Washington Football Team (4-6)
When
Monday, Nov. 29, 5:15 p.m. PT
Where
FedEx Field, Landover, MD
Watch
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Broadcasters
Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are on the call for ESPN. There will be no Manningcast broadcast on ESPN2 this week.
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Clay Martin
History
The Seahawks have won three of the last four meetings between these teams, but Washington leads the all-time series 12-9.
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, Washington is favored by half a point.
