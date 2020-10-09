Seahawks vs. Vikings: Sigh of relief for Seattle in final injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for another primetime showdown this Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football at CenturyLink Field.

On Friday, the Seahawks released their final injury report, where a few familiar faces have been listed as questionable and could return to the field on Sunday.

OUT

Jamal Adams - Adams suffered a groin injury in Seattle's Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't played since, including not traveling to the Seahawks Week 4 road game in Miami.

In his time on the field, Adams has been as good as advertised totaling 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, and a pass defended.

DOUBTFUL

No players listed.

QUESTIONNABLE

Safety Lano Hill (back); rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee); running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder); guard Mike Iupati (knee/back); corner Quinton Dunbar (knee).

Brooks, who didn't play against Miami with a knee sprain, will likely not play against Minnesota. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll specified it will be tough for Brooks to return from his injury in time for Sunday's game.

#Seahawks official injury report for Sunday night's home game vs Minnesota pic.twitter.com/xAOWe01IRB — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 9, 2020

On the flip side, the Vikings will be without WR K.J. Osborn and listed as questionable are corners Kris Boyd and Holton Hill.

#MINvsSEA injury report



OUT: K.J. Osborn



QUESTIONABLE: Kris Boyd and Holton Hill pic.twitter.com/6gwWRRdtFA — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 9, 2020

Follow our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann on twitter (@Joe_Fann) for continuous updates, game coverage and postgame analysis.

Sunday Night Football between the Seahawks and Vikings will kickoff at 5:20 PM (PT) in Seattle, Washington.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Michele Tafoya].