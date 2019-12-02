Seahawks vs. Vikings live stream: How to watch Week 13 game online

After a nail-biting 20-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the 49ers need some help Monday night to stay in the driver's seat in the NFC.

Now, at 10-2, the 49ers are just a half-game ahead of the Seahawks for first place in the NFC West with Seattle owning the tiebreaker via there Week 10 overtime win over the Niners at Levi's Stadium.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will host the 8-3 Vikings on "Monday Night Football," and a win would move Seattle into the No. 2 seed in the NFC and bump the 49ers down to the No. 5 seed. The 10-2 Saints would take over the No. 1 seed by virtue of beating the Seahawks in Week 3. A win by the Seahawks on Monday would make the stakes for the 49ers' Week 14 game against the Saints even larger, as the Niners can't afford to drop two games behind the Saints for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings have played good football of late, but quarterback Kirk Cousins tends to struggle in primetime games. The 49ers need Cousins to shed his bright light demons and deliver a win for the Vikings on Monday.

Here's how you can watch Seahawks vs. 49ers online:

When: Monday, Dec. 2, at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





