Seahawks vs. Titans: 2021 Week 2 game day TV schedule, how to stream online

The Seattle Seahawks host the Tenneessee Titans today with a chance to start their 2021 season 2-0.

Here’s all of the information on how to watch on TV, listen on the radio or stream the game online.

Regular season Week 2

Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

When

Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:25 p.m. PT

Where

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch

The game will be broadcast on CBS in the blue areas on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Streaming

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio

Seattle’s home radio station is ESPN 710 AM. You can find more affiliates here.

Referee assignment

John Hussey

History

Seattle and Tennessee have met 17 times in the regular season, and it’s generally gone well for the Seahawks, who are 10-7. Tennnsee won heir most-recent matchup came in September, 2017 33-27 though, despite four touchdown passes from Russell Wilson.

Odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 5.5 points.

