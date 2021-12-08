Seahawks vs. Texans Week 14 matchup info: Time, TV map, broadcasters
The Seahawks get a treat this week as they get to play one of the few teams with a worse record than them. Seattle travels to Houston to play the Texans on Sunday as heavy favorites.
Here’s all the info you need to know.
Regular season Week 14
Seattle Seahawks (4-8) vs. Houston Texans (2-10)
When
Sunday, Dec. 12, 10:00 a.m. PT
Where
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Watch
The game will be broadcast on Fox in the orange areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Adrian Hill
Odds
Tipico Sportsbook has the Seahawks favored by 7.5 points.
History
Seattle leads the all-time series between these teams 3-1. Their most recent meeting was in 2017, a 41-38 victory for the Seahawks featuring four touchdowns from Russell Wilson.
