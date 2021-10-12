Seahawks vs. Steelers Week 6 matchup info: Time, TV schedule, history
The Seattle Seahawks visit the Pittsburgh Steelers this week with a quarterback under center not named Russell Wilson for the first time in nearly a decade.
Here’s all of the information to know about this week’s game.
Regular season Week 6
Seattle Seahawks (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)
When
Sunday, Oct. 17, 5:20 p.m. PT
Where
Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Watch
The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.
Broadcasters
Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
Seattle’s home radio station is ESPN 710 AM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Shawn Smith
History
This series has been pretty evenly matched historically. Seattle has gone 10-9 against Pittsburgh. Their most recent meeting came in September, 2019 – a 28-26 win for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson threw for exactly 300 yards, three touchdowns and a 131.0 rating in that game despite taking four sacks.
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers are favored by 4.5 points.