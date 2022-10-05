Seahawks vs. Saints: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 5 matchup

The Seahawks are visiting the Saints this week with a chance to go over .500 for the first time since their epic Week 1 win.

Here’s all the info on how to watch on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Saints Week 5 TV map

The game will start at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below.

Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

Local TV: The game will also be broadcast on Q13 Fox in Seattle and the surrounding areas. You can find more affiliates around the PNW here.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it for free)

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Saints are favored by 4.5 points.

