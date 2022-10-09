Seahawks vs. Saints: 3 Duds and 3 Studs from Week 5 loss

The Seahawks let a frustrating game run right through their grips, and run is the right word, because at this point anything can run on Seattle. The Saints outlasted the Seahawks 39-32, and although there was more than a few moments of questionable officiating, Seattle’s undoing was truly their ineptitude defensively. Through five weeks the big surprise has been the emergence of quarterback Geno Smith as a quality starter. However, so much of Smith’s offensive prowess is becoming undone by a defense that somehow continues to regress.

With that in mind, here are this week’s studs and duds for the Seahawks.

No. 1 Dud - The Defense... for a third straight week

At this point the Seahawks defense is making a case they deserve to be permanent fixtures on the Duds list. Their third straight inclusion on the list is becoming more habitual than reoccurring.

The Saints logged their highest single game point total (39), first down total (26), and yardage (438) this season. For a fifth consecutive week the Seahawks run defense has allowed triple digit yardage to an opponent, with the Saints racking up 235 as a team. Running back Alvin Kamara had 103 on 23 carries, but the real story was utility quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill was practically unstoppable whenever he carried the ball, as he rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He even had a passing touchdown just to add insult to injury. The score which ultimately proved to be the winning one was Hill rushing untouched for 60 yards.

The most concerning aspect of Seattle’s defensive decline has been the fact the Saints – and the Lions a week prior – were without their top two receivers, and lost their third best option in-game. The Seahawks cannot stop even backups.

No. 1 Stud - Seattle's offensive trio

The Seahawks offense has been a pleasant surprise, as they have proven many doubters wrong. Under the leadership of Geno Smith, Seattle is actually quite capable of moving the ball with ease and attacking defenses in multiple ways.

Story continues

Smith had another solid outing, completing 16-of-25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to Tyler Lockett, the first times he has reached the endzone this year. Lockett hauled in five receptions for 104 yards.

His counterpart, DK Metcalf, had a similarly impressive day. Five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown himself.

No. 2 Dud - Michael Dickson

If you can explain to me what was happening on this play, I will sincerely thank you.

Backed up deep in their own territory on 4th-and-9, the Seahawks lined up to punt. At least, that was supposed to be the plan.

Did Michael Dickson forget the button to punt? pic.twitter.com/kk34uLBKwx — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 9, 2022

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll explained it wasn’t a fake punt call. Dickson was supposed to roll out then punt. Whatever ended up happening was truly costly for the Seahawks.

The fumble/stop on 4th down set the Saints up at Seattle’s 13-yard line. Two plays later, Taysom Hill scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Saints a 17-10 lead.

No. 2 Stud - Tariq Woolen

The Seahawks defense may be atrocious as a whole, but there are a few lone bright spots. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen is one of them.

Woolen is seemingly carrying on the Seattle tradition of finding a playmaking corner in the fifth round, as the UTSA standout keeps finding a way to make an impact.

After running back Alvin Kamara fumbled, Woolen was there to recover the ball and give Seattle a chance to take a lead going into halftime. Woolen later snagged an interception from quarterback Andy Dalton, his third in as many weeks. Woolen leads the team in interceptions and has scored two touchdowns this year.

No. 3 Dud - Third down offense

Seattle’s offense against the Saints was impressive, but third down proved to be their Achilles Heel. Seattle was a measly 1-for-9 on third downs, a week after they were 9-for-12 against Detroit.

The inability to sustain drives was fatal, as it kept putting Seattle’s struggling defense back on the field. On their final drive of the game, Smith took a brutal sack for 14 yards. The Seahawks had to punt the ball away and they never got it back.

With defense being such a critical issue, this offense needs to get back to sustaining long drives to keep opponents sidelined.

No. 3 Stud - Kenneth Walker III

Welcome to the NFL, rookie! Kenneth Walker III finally had his breakthrough moment as a professional on Sunday. Trailing 31-25, Walker took the hand off from Smith and promptly exploded for a 69-yard touchdown run, the first of his career.

Walker finished with eight total carries for 88 yards, however, he is about to get a lot more. Unfortunately, Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia and it will likely end his season.

With Penny out, the onus is going to fall on Seattle’s second-round pick running back to carry the load.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire