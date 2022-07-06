Seahawks vs. Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield vs. Browns among top Week 1 matchups

The NFL will kick things off with a bang the first week of the season. Several marquee matchups are on the schedule, including a prime-time showdown between the Pete Carroll’s Seahawks and Russell Wilson’s Broncos. Another intriguing grudgematch was added to the slate today when the Browns traded Baker Mayfield to their Week 1 opponents, the Panthers. There’s also a couple potential shootouts and an obligatory appearance by Tom Brady on Sunday night.

Here are the matchups we’re most excited about for Week 1.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET, 5:20 p.m. PT)

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders vs. Chargers: Sunday afternoon (4:25 p.m. PT, 1:25 p.m. PT)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Browns vs. Panthers: Sunday morning (1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. ET)

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Sunday afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, 1:25 p.m. PT)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. PT)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Rams: Thursday night (8:20 p.m. ET, 5:20 p.m. PT)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

