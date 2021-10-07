Seahawks vs. Rams: Week 5 preview and prediction

The moment the Seattle Seahawks have been waiting for since last January is finally here. Seattle’s 2020 season came to an unceremonious end at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite defeating them two weeks prior, the Rams humiliated the Seahawks in a 30-20 playoff victory, which wasn’t even as close as the score might suggest.

Now they return to the site of their postseason triumph only nine months prior.

Whether they are winning division titles and playoff games in the City of Angels, or when they were mired in mediocrity with Jeff Fisher in St. Louis, the Rams have always been Seattle’s kryptonite. No matter the year or coaching staff, this team has always firmly had Seattle’s number.

Russell Wilson is 8-11 all time against the Rams, having been swept twice. However, the regrettable reality is even this lowly record is mostly propped up by the early years of his career. Since 2017, Wilson and the Seahawks are barely 3-6 in their games with the Rams.

I say barely, because two of their wins are mostly due to Rams miscues. One was a 16-10 win thanks to a dropped game-winning touchdown from then-rookie Cooper Kupp. Another was a 30-29 escape because Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a game winning field goal.

Interestingly enough, the aforementioned 30-29 win was on a Thursday Night in Seattle when the Seahawks wore their Action Green alternates, which they will be wearing again. Seattle is undefeated when wearing these luminous uniforms, but there is a first time for everything.

Prediction: Rams over Seahawks 35-17

The Rams took the season series over the Seahawks 2-1 last year and have only improved, thanks to the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile the Seahawks have not only not looked like the team they were last season, they’ve arguably regressed.

The defense – especially the secondary – is still a disaster entirely too reliant on timely turnovers, something which hasn’t happened much of this year. As for the offense, it is far too inconsistent to be taken too seriously. Wilson and Co. are always good for a lethal touchdown strike, but they are proving to be incapable of sustaining long drives. It’s either a quick score, or a punt.

This isn’t going to cut it against the Rams. Ever since Sean McVay took over as head coach, there has been much ado about how to stop his high octane offense. But for the Seahawks, the story as of late has been the Rams’ defense. In the last four meetings, Seattle has only been able to muster point totals of 20, 20, 16 and 12.

Last week the 49ers defense often outclassed the Seahawks offensive line. Now they’ll have to slow down the best defensive player in football in Aaron Donald.

With a leaky defense and a streaky offense, the Rams very well may give Seattle fans a sleepless night.

