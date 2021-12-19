Seahawks vs. Rams: Updated TV broadcast map for Tuesday matchup
The Seahawks and Rams were supposed to be playing right now. Instead, the league postponed their Week 15 game by two days due to an extensive COVID-19 outbreak on LA’s part.
The game is now scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. PT, the same time as the postponed Eagles/Washington matchup. Both games will be broadcast on Fox. Here’s the updated TV map for the Seahawks/Rams game. Fans will get the broadcast in the blue areas below.
