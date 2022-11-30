Seahawks vs. Rams: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 13 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are back on the road this week, facing their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Seahawks (6-5) vs. Rams (3-8) Week 13 TV map

The game will be broadcast Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below.

506sports

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local TV: Q13Fox will be broadcasting the game in the Seattle area. You can find a list of more local affiliates here.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it for free)

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 7.5 points.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire