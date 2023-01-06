Seahawks vs. Rams: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 18 matchup

The Seahawks are hosting the Rams on Sunday in their final regular season game of the year. With a win over LA and a Packers loss to the Lions on Sunday Night Football, Seattle will make the playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-11) Week 18 TV map

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT in the blue areas on the map below.

506sports

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local TV: In Seattle the game will be on Q13 Fox. You can find more local TV affiliates here.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it for free)

Odds: According to the latest info at USA TODAY Sports Data, the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points.

