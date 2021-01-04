Seahawks vs. Rams: Seattle opens as favorite in NFL Wild Card matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks (12-4) will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

The Seahawks are currently a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, with an over/under point total of 42.5 points. Seattle has an implied point total of 23.5 points.

MONEY LINE:

Rams: +180

Seahawks: -216

POINT SPREAD:

Rams: +4.5 (-110)

Seahawks: -4.5 (-110)

O/U: 47.5 (-112)

Seattle won the NFC West division by defeating the Rams in Week 16, 20-9, in arguably the best defensive performance by the Seahawks defense all season holding Sean McVay's offense without a touchdown. By winning that game, Seattle earned the right to host a first-round playoff game against a Wild Card team, which coincidentally became the Los Angeles Rams themselves.

The large question will be whether the Rams will have Jared Goff under center after he broke and dislocated his throwing thumb against the Seahawks two weeks ago. He did not play in the Rams regular-season finale, a game in which their playoff berth was not clinched heading in, but Goff "thinks he's got a shot" to play in the postseason.

The surgery is actually tonight. But it’s happening soon. And Goff thinks he’s got a shot. https://t.co/EV6de17wEx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2020

However, after the Week 17 win over Arizona, Sean McVay said he was "not sure" if Goff can start this Saturday, per Jourdan Rodridue of The Athletic.

Considering the Rams were just 1.5-point underdogs two weeks ago in Seattle with a healthy Goff, the 4.5-point line clearly has Goff's uncertainty taken into consideration.

Replacing Goff was John Wolford who passed for 231 yards and an interception on Sunday. He also added 56 rushing yards including a game-sealing zone-reap late in the fourth quarter. As for if Woldford will start if Goff cannot go, McVay told reporters "Well, we will talk about that."

