Seahawks vs. Rams highlights Week 13

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Ticked off about a fourth-quarter taunting penalty, New York Giants center Jon Feliciano ripped the officials after a 20-all tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Giants leading 20-13 and 6:22 left in regulation, New York got the ball at the Washington 47 following a punt. Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton on first down for 12 yards, putting the ball at the Commanders 35.