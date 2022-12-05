Seahawks vs. Rams highlights Week 13
Watch the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game highlights from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Ticked off about a fourth-quarter taunting penalty, New York Giants center Jon Feliciano ripped the officials after a 20-all tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Giants leading 20-13 and 6:22 left in regulation, New York got the ball at the Washington 47 following a punt. Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton on first down for 12 yards, putting the ball at the Commanders 35.
Britain Covey and Nakobe Dean's contributions were among 8 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a foot injury late in the loss to the #Bengals, but cautioned that he should be alright.
Here's what the Philadelphia Eagles are saying after a dominant 35-10 win over the Titans in Week 13
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
That was ... not good for the #49ers. Our in-game notebook:
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
This mind-blowing last-second play between two Minnesota high school teams should go down in U.S. Bank Stadium history.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
The 49ers offense is in the hands of rookie Brock Purdy