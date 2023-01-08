Seahawks vs. Rams Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 18 matchup

The Seahawks have reached the end of the road for the 2022 regular season. Their final game on the schedule is against the Rams. With a win over LA and an assist from the Lions in primetime, they’ll get into the playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch today’s game.

Week 18 game information:

What: Seattle Seahawks (8-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 – 1:25 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.

506sports

Why: Seattle fans have every reason to tune in for this one. This will either be the last Seahawks game that we get to see until the preseason begins in August, or it’ll be the last step they control in their improbable journey towards making the playoffs.

Streaming:

You can also stream games live on FuboTV (try it for free).

