Seahawks vs. Rams Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 13 matchup

The Seahawks have a get right game on the road today against the Rams, who are missing just about everybody who matters.

Here’s all the info you need to know.

Week 13 game information:

What: Seattle Seahawks (6-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below.

506sports

Why: While it probably won’t make for great television, Seattle has a chance to beat up on a Rams team that has dominated them in recent years, winning five of six and eight of the last 10 matchups.

Streaming:

Stream games live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Check back for highlights, photos and analysis after the game.

