Seahawks vs. Rams gameday info: Time, TV, radio, streaming options
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
At long last it’s gameday for the Seahawks and Rams, who had their Week 15 matchup postponed by the NFL due to COVID-19 issues.
Here’s all the info you need to know for today’s game.
Regular season Week 15
Seattle Seahawks (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
When
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. PT
Where
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Shawn Hochuli
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points.
History
Seattle is 25-23 all-time against the Rams but has lost seven of the last nine matchups.
Related
Seahawks add another defender to their reserve/COVID-19 list