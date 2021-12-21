Seahawks vs. Rams gameday info: Time, TV, radio, streaming options

At long last it’s gameday for the Seahawks and Rams, who had their Week 15 matchup postponed by the NFL due to COVID-19 issues.

Here’s all the info you need to know for today’s game.

Regular season Week 15

Seattle Seahawks (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

When

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. PT

Where

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Watch

The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.

Broadcasters

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Streaming

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio

The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Shawn Hochuli

Odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points.

History

Seattle is 25-23 all-time against the Rams but has lost seven of the last nine matchups.

