Seahawks vs. Raiders: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 12 matchup

The Seahawks are back in action off their bye week and will be hosting the Raiders on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Here’s all the info you need about how to watch.

Seahawks (6-4) vs. Radiers (3-7) Week 12 TV map

The game will be broadcast Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS in the green areas on the map below.

506 sports

Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Local TV: Q13Fox will be broadcasting the game in the Seattle area. You can find a list of more local affiliates here.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it for free)

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points.

