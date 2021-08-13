Seahawks vs. Raiders: 4 stories to follow in the first preseason game of 2021

The Seahawks kick off their 2021 preseason schedule tomorrow night against the Raiders in Las Vegas. While it won’t count in the standings, there are several important storylines to keep an eye on, as they might impact what happens in the regular season.

Here are four angles we will be following throughout the game.

Life without Duane Brown

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Seattle fans probably don't need a reminder of what this offensive line looked like for most of Russell Wilson's career. Picking up Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans in 2017 provided a huge boost at left tackle. Brown is currently in a contract dispute though and hasn't been participating at training camp. He was unlikely to play much during the preseason anyway, but this game could serve as a bargaining chip for Brown as sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe is slated to start on the blindside.

A chance to shine at wide receiver

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are as dangerous a receiver duo as there is in football. Sadly, the rest of Seattle's depth chart is a bit bare to say the least. This game will serve as a great opportunity the team's younger, unproven wideouts to step up and show they're worthy of taking over the targets vacated by David Moore, who signed with the Panthers.

Where does the pass rush come from?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Getting pressure with four has always been a key for Pete Carroll's defenses. Trouble is, that hasn't been happening much in recent years. Last season's acquisition of Carlos Dunlap paid big dividends down the stretch, but going into 2021 it appears safety Jamal Adams is still this team's best pass rusher. Following the recent release of Aldon Smith, that dynamic is now even weaker. Whoever it is, somebody has to step up and start getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

A tough test for the cornerbacks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the pass rush, the major question mark on defense heading into the season is cornerback. The good news is that Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Flowers and company are coming off a strong week at training camp. Now we will see if they can carry that over and continue to perform against a strong group of Raiders pass-catchers. [vertical-gallery id=74005]

