Seahawks vs. Patriots 2015 Super Bowl still most-viewed TV show ever

Super Bowl LVII pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was definitely a fun watch to end the season but the big game didn’t draw enough viewership to break the all-time record.

According to FOXSports, relying on numbers from Nielsen Media Research Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, the matchup garnered the best Super Bowl audience in six years and ranks as the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017 and the third-most watched television show ever with 113M average viewers.

While those numbers are impressive, they don’t hold a candle to the 2015 Super Bowl featuring the Seahawks and Patriots on NBC, which drew the biggest numbers ever recorded for a TV show at 114,442,000 viewers. The No. 2 slot also features New England – Super Bowl 51 in 2017.

The final Nielsen data from Sunday is expected to be released on Tuesday.

