Seahawks vs. Panthers: Week 14 preview and prediction

The Seattle Seahawks return to the friendly confines of Lumen Field following their thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for Seattle, a return home won’t be a walk in Discovery Park, as they face the Carolina Panthers.

From 2012-2019, a showdown with the Panthers was a routine occurrence, as Carolina became almost a quasi-division rival. During this span, the Seahawks and the Panthers faced off nine total times, including twice in the playoffs in consecutive years. The 2017 season was the only year these teams did not face off.

Most of these games took place in the Queen City of Charlotte, NC. Sunday will only be the Panthers’ fourth game in Seattle in the past decade.

On paper, there shouldn’t be anything to fear from the Panthers. Looking at their roster, this team should be declawed. Yet they are the very definition of a frisky team. Their four wins are over the Saints, Falcons, Broncos and a 21-3 blowout over the Buccaneers. Three of these teams beat the Seahawks outright this season.

Right now Seattle’s Achilles Heel is their atrocious run defense. The Seahawks have surrendered 737 yards on the ground in their past four games. Meanwhile, Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in three of his past five outings, including against the stout Broncos defense.

Seattle’s offense is going to have to once again carry the load, and find a way to outscore a Carolina offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold.

With the 49ers looming on Thursday night, the Seahawks cannot afford to lose more ground on their fiercest rival. But they cannot risk looking ahead past the Panthers, as Sunday has trap game written all over it.

I trust the Seahawks to remain focused, but their defense will make this game much closer than it should be.

Seahawks over Panthers 28-25.

Side bar: the Seahawks are wearing their blue jersey, gray pants uniform combo. They are 4-5 all time in this look, but two of their wins were earned against the Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire