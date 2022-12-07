Seahawks vs. Panthers: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 14 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the stretch run of their 2022 season. Four of their last five matchups are at home, including Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s all the info you need to know about this week’s game.

Seahawks (7-5) vs. Panthers (4-8) Week 14 TV map

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT in the blue areas on the map below.

506sports

Broadcasters: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local TV: In the Seattle area Q13Fox will be broadcasting the game. You can find a list of more local affiliates here.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it for free)

Odds: According to Sportsbook Wire, the Seahawks are favored by four points.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire