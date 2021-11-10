Seahawks vs. Packers Week 10 info: Time, TV map, matchup history

The Seahawks visit the Packers this week. Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) and Russell Wilson (IR) are both expected to play, setting up another potential classic matchup between two of the best quarterbacks of this generation.

Here’s all the info you need on how to watch, listen or stream Sunday’s game.

Regular season Week 10

Seattle Seahawks (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

When

Sunday, Nov. 14, 1:25 p.m. PT

Where

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Watch

The game will be broadcast on CBS in the red/pink areas on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Streaming

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio

Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Brad Allen

Odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points.

History

The Packers lead the all-time series between these teams 14-9 and have won four of the last five.

