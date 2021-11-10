Seahawks vs. Packers Week 10 info: Time, TV map, matchup history
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks visit the Packers this week. Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) and Russell Wilson (IR) are both expected to play, setting up another potential classic matchup between two of the best quarterbacks of this generation.
Here’s all the info you need on how to watch, listen or stream Sunday’s game.
Regular season Week 10
Seattle Seahawks (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-2)
When
Sunday, Nov. 14, 1:25 p.m. PT
Where
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Watch
The game will be broadcast on CBS in the red/pink areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Brad Allen
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points.
History
The Packers lead the all-time series between these teams 14-9 and have won four of the last five.
Related
Pete Carroll calls Russell Wilson's speedy return a 'great achievement'
Aaron Rodgers expected to start vs. Seahawks in Week 10