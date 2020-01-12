Seahawks vs. Packers live stream: How to watch NFL playoff game online, on TV

A trip to Santa Clara is on the line when the Seahawks and Packers play Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The winner of the second NFC Divisional Playoff Game will take on the 49ers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers advanced to their first conference title game since 2013 with a 27-10 win over the Vikings on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Conditions are expected to be miserable when the Packers and Seahawks kickoff, with temperatures forcasted to be in the low 20s and a possibility of snow later in the evening.

Russell Wilson will have to overcome demons if he wants another shot at the 49ers. In three career games in Green Bay, Wilson is 0-3.

No matter which team travels to the Bay Area next weekend, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward is confident his team will walk away with the win.

Here's how to watch the Seahawks-Packers game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3:40 p.m. PT

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports.com





