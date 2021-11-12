Seahawks vs. Packers: 7 interesting matchups to watch in Week 10

The Seahawks and Packers aren’t division rivals. It certainly feels like they are, though. This weekend they’ll meet for the ninth time in the Russell Wilson/Pete Carroll era. So far they have split four wins apiece, including a playoff victory for each.

With Wilson returning from IR and Aaron Rodgers expected to come off the COVID-19 list, this matchup is getting the big-stage treatment. Most of the nation will get to watch the game on CBS with their A-team of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on the call. Here are seven interesting matchups we will be keeping an eye on.

Russell Wilson vs. Lambeau Field

Wilson is indeed back for Seattle, as he announced in his Succession-themed comeback video earlier this week. Now he has to go get a win in perhaps the toughest venue in the sport. Wilson finished his college career as a Badger, but the good vibes have not carried over into the NFL in Wisconsin. So far, he’s 0-4 in his pro career in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers vs. 10 days without practice

Rodgers is also back, barring a positive test or symptoms manifesting before he can be activated from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. The challenge for Rodgers will be how much his time off will affect his game. By the time the Seahawks arrive at Lambeau, Rodgers will have been unable to practice with his teammates for 10 days. Rust could be a factor against what’s been a much-improved Seattle defense the last few games.

Tre Brown vs. Davante Adams

Rookie cornerback Tre Brown has played well for the Seahawks so far and has seen his snap count grow each week since his debut. Against Jacksonville Brown played 68 defensive snaps (90%). Now he’ll face his toughest test yet trying to cover the league’s best wide receiver in Davante Adams, who has 786 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Seahawks RBs vs. De'Vondre Campbell

Seattle’s run game has been slow since Chris Carson went on the injured reserve list. Carson has returned to practice but it remains to be seen how much he’ll play. In any case, whether it’s Carson, Alex Collins or somebody else, they’ll have to find a way to make De’Vondre Campbell miss. He has a team-high 83 tackles for the Packers this season to go with an elite 90.2 run defense grade from PFF this year.

Brandon Shell vs. Rashan Gary

The Packers are missing some of their best pass rushers right now but Rashan Gary has helped pick up the slack. Gary leads Green Bay this year in sacks with 4.5 and ranks fifth in the NFL with 42 total pressures this season. Right tackle Brandon Shell has to help keep Russell Wilson clean in the pocket by keeping Gary out of his grill.

Poona Ford, Al Woods vs. Packers' interior OL

The Seahawks’ defense is arguably strongest in the middle of their defensive line, where tackles Poona Ford and Al Woods have been playing relatively well all year. Getting interior pressure on Rodgers will be key to throwing him off his game, so if Ford and Woods can beat the Green Bay guards, it could go a long way towards an upset.

Pete Carroll vs. Matt LaFleur

The Packers are the better team on paper and have home-field advantage, making this a daunting task for a Seattle team that has more at stake in playoff leverage than any NFC club this week. The Seahawks do have an extra week of rest working for them, though. Under Pete Carroll, they’re 7-4 coming off a bye. That extra preparation to get an edge over Matt LaFleur could be critical.

