Seahawks vs. Lions Week 17 matchup info: Time, TV map, broadcasters
The Seahawks will get to find out just how far from the bottom they are this week when they host the Lions, the team with the worst record in the NFC.
Here’s all the info you need to know for Sunday’s game.
Regular season Week 17
Detroit Lions (2-12-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-10)
When
Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:25 p.m. PT
Where
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Tony Corrente
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 7.5 points.
History
Seattle leads the all-time series between these two teams 10-5. They’re 3-1 against Detroit in the Russell Wilson era, with their only loss coming in the 2012 season.
