Seahawks vs. Lions: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 4 matchup

The Seahawks are visiting the Lions on Sunday and we’ll find out just how deep this rabbit hole of shame goes.

Here’s how you can watch.

Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4 TV map

The game will start at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below.

Broadcasters: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Local TV: In Seattle the game will be broadcast on Q13 Fox. You can find more affiliates around the PNW here.

Streaming: You can also stream games live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Lions are favored by 4.5 points.

