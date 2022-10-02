Seahawks vs. Lions highlights Week 4
Watch the game highlights between the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Seattle Seahawks
A highlight reel of some of the best plays between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.
Once again several members of the Lions rookie class failed to make a positive impact
Kenny Pickett had 3 interceptions Sunday against the Jets.
National reactions were impressed with the #Bills and their desire during their comeback win:
One big breakdown by the Browns defense gave the Atlanta Falcons exactly the opening they needed to pull off a 23-20 victory inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
T.J. Hockenson and Jamaal Williams each scored 2 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions, but the defense was picked apart by Geno Smith and Seattle Seahawks
Elliott passed Ryan Blaney to get the win.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
The Bills faced a 20-3 deficit early on Sunday and dug out of it.
Cooper Rush makes Cowboys history and the defense continues its early season dominance.
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal. It’s still not publicly known [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
A wild week in the middle of the ratings led to six teams making their season debut.
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury. Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday. Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.